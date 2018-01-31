Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town winger Collin Quaner says he and his teammates are not shocked at how hard life in the Premier League is, but insists that the team must snap out of this bad patch.

Town have now not won in seven games and have only scored 19 goals in the Premier League this season - conceding 44. Three of those goals came when the blue and white striped side were beaten by Liverpool on Tuesday night.

On the defeat to the Merseyside club, Quaner said: “I think the first goal was unlucky, it deflected badly off one of our players and that was a killer, then they go and score the second and that deflated us.

“Even though we were down, I came on and tried to press them high up the pitch to make them make a mistake, I wanted to bring something new to the pitch.

“The most important thing is that when we started this Premier League season we knew it wasn’t going to be easy and it’s turning out like that. It hasn’t shocked us though, we aren’t surprised by it.

“We knew that this bad patch could happen and the fact is now we have to snap out of it and try to pick up the points we want to.”

Town will have another opportunity to arrest the teams worrying form on Saturday afternoon against Manchester United, and Quaner believes three points are up for grabs against Jose Mourinho's Premier League giants.

He said: “You just have to focus on the things we did well today, and go into that game against Manchester United in a positive mood. We know we need the points, we have to forget the Liverpool game now, that’s gone and we can’t change it.

“Manchester United on Saturday is a new day a new chance and another opportunity to get three points. It won’t be easy, it never is playing a team like them, but we have to believe we can go there and do something.

“We can certainly stay up, there is more than enough fixtures to be able to stay in the Premier League. We as players are confident of staying in the league and so the whole club should be as well.”