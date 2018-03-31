Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Collin Quaner is hoping history repeats itself this afternoon as Huddersfield Town travel to St James' Park to face Newcastle United .

The Terriers were able to pick up their first victory in the North East since the 1953/1954 season when they beat the Magpies 2-1 in last season's SkyBet Championship encounter.

Ahead of the clash Quaner spoke to the media about the importance of the international break and the positive attitude that is surrounding the club at the moment.

Read all of his thoughts in the full transcript of the pre-match press conference below...

On the defeat to Crystal Palace...

It was not a good result, quite disappointing but like we've done in the past, after the game we just had to forget it, accept it straightaway and move forward.

That's why it was good to have the break and to concentrate on what we had to do and to clear our heads.

On exciting times ahead...

I think I would definitely say it's excitement not pressure, I think there are a lot of reasons why we can be excited, if you look forward to the next game, you can only be excited.

On the international break...

It's always good to get a few days off, a small break, to think about something else.

I think you need it, a balance, a break from training and something else to do but also to make sure you're fully recovered as well. It helps to stay fully focused, to have the energy to reach our goals.

We had two breaks, the first one was a little bit longer were we had 3-4 days off so I went to Barcelona with my girlfriend just to get away a little bit. Then I went for two days to my hometown to see my parents, which was nice.

On the attitude around the club...

The feeling in the dressing room is like it's always been, really positive and I think that everyone is just thinking about today and not thinking about what could have been or the table.

Everyone is really focused and knows what we have to do - it's a mixture of energy but also knowing what we have to do.

It helps having the positive attitude here, the energy is one of the most important things at this club and we feel we always have the support of the fans - this is a great thing and very important for us.

On the team failing to find the net...

This is not a concern, we have shown in the past we can score goals at any time. We have a good team, and a good attack.

I think just the way we play, we know when we play different opponents we won't get a lot of chances and we have to take them when we get them.

If you don't score you have to accept it, but we know we can score any time.

On Newcastle United...

I don't think Newcastle will be rusty, I think they will be on point and we have a big game ahead of us.

It will be a very tight game, we've played them quite a few times now so we know what we're going to face.

It's going to be a hard game we know that, but we're going there to get the three points.

I've never played at St James' Park so it's a new experience for me, I know it's a big stadium and I'm sure the atmosphere will be brilliant.

On Huddersfield Town's injuries...

One of the most important things at this stage of the season is to have as many players fit as possible, I hope we can stay like this to the end of the season. We need every player to reach our goals.

On adapting to life in the Premier League...

It was easy for me to settle in the UK, I feel comfortable here and I couldn't be happier.

I think the team adapted well to Premier League as well, we knew the day we got promoted it wasn't going to be easy and that there would be hard times.

It's part of football but I think we managed it quite well.