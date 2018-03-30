Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town’ s Collin Quaner is convinced the club’s ‘no limits’ mentality will keep them in the Premier League .

The Terriers, three points above the drop zone with seven games to go, are among the bookmakers’ favourites for an instant return to the SkyBet Championship .

But German-born Quaner believes David Wagner ’s side, who aim to kickstart their survival fight again at Newcastle United tomorrow afternoon, can continue to defy the odds.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

“I don’t know what everybody thinks and to be honest we don’t really care what anybody else thinks,” the 26-year-old said.

“It’s just important what we think and what we believe. We believe we are going to stay up. Everyone else can have their speculation and think whatever they want.

“It’s nothing we can have influence on. It’s just important that we believe and we do believe. We just don’t think about what others think. We just think about ourselves.”

Quaner said the Terriers can draw on the experience of last season’s fairytale promotion when they held their nerve in two penalty shoot-outs to triumph in the play-offs.

“We know in important periods what is important to focus on - to stay positive and always have the belief,” he said.

“Our motto is ‘we have no limits’. We don’t limit ourselves, so everything’s possible. It was in the past and it will be in the future.”

Town have taken only one point from three matches since winning 2-1 at bottom club West Bromwich Albion last month.

Following defeat at Tottenham Hotspur , Town missed the chance to move clear of two relegation rivals by being held against 10-man Swansea City and losing to Crystal Palace , both at the John Smith’s Stadium .