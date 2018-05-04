Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town forward Collin Quaner is ready for the biggest and most exciting week of his career.

The 6'3" former Union Berlin man is in contention to face Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal this week as the Terriers look to secure another season of Premier League football in their final three matches of the 2017/18 campaign.

It's a tough test for last season's Championship play-off victors with all three sides still to play in the top six, but Quaner is determined to show what he and his teammates are capable of and fight for Town's top-flight status.

He said: "If you look at the promotion last year and then to be able to have the chance to stay in this league and give all these things back to the city, to the fans, to the club, then you can definitely say it is the biggest week in our career or my career."

He added: "For most of the players it could be the most exciting week in our lives and in our whole careers.

"There's a lot of reasons to be excited.

"Nerves are part of the game, but these nerves are excitement.

"You feel the energy in your body, you feel the excitement to go out and leave it all out there and show what you're capable of.

"These are the nerves you feel."

The winger, who set up Town's crucial comeback goal in the play-off semi-finals against Sheffield Wednesday last year, went on to speak about the season as a whole - his first in the top division of any domestic league.

"For me personally, it is the biggest season in my career and also the highest level in my career," he said.

"The experiences you make and to grow - this is what we live for, what we play football for - to get this experience, grow and get to the next level.

"I am grateful and thankful for where I am at the moment, but of course none of us are ever satisfied and there's always the next step to take."