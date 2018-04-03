Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town fan-favourite Elias Kachunga has had his season ended just days after returning from a serious knee injury sustained in the 4-1 victory at Watford.

A poor challenge from Newcastle United's on-loan Chelsea star Kenedy at St James' Park on Saturday left Kachunga in a heap on the turf and, although he tried to play through the pain, the Democratic Republic of the Congo forward was swiftly substituted.

The 25-year-old has been added to the injury list for the Terriers' which currently comprises of Michael Hefele and Danny Williams - who are both also out for the season.

With Town struggling to get on the scoresheet in recent outings, the loss of Kachunga is a big blow to David Wagner and his side - so what other options do Town have on the wing heading into the massive clash at Brighton and Hove Albion this weekend?

Town have two main candidates for the right wing position, with either Collin Quaner or Tom Ince likely to deputise.

Rajiv van la Parra is expected to keep his place in the starting XI on the opposite flank against one of his former employers, while Alex Pritchard could once again start in the number 10 role.

In terms of the right-side situation, Ince has played 2276 minutes of league football this season, scoring one goal in a 1-1 draw with Stoke, but has made no assists.

Quaner on the other hand has played 1152 minutes of football for Town this season, making 4 assists.