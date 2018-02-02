Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Collin Quaner hopes being more aggressive in the Huddersfield Town front line will deliver his first Premier League goal.

The big German hitman is excited at the prospect of facing Manchester United at Old Trafford, having missed Town’s victory over Jose Mourinho’s men at the John Smith’s through injury.

But the popular 26-year-old – who hasn’t netted since the 1-1 draw at Derby County last April – is cool about Town’s place in the relegation battle and relaxed about their ability to pick up points.

“Matches like Manchester United away are definitely ones you want to play in and work towards,” said Quaner, who signed from Union Berlin a year ago.

“In this league we can be grateful for the chance to play these types of games and it’s just another reason to go and give our best.

“It has been a very good year for me at this club, with winning promotion in the play-off final and also the Premier League season so far.

“We are having a difficult time at the moment but, for me, I couldn’t be happier at the moment with the challenge of playing in this league.

“It is something to be enjoyed and, as individuals we work hard every week. I make sure I give everything to help the team stay in this league.”

So what is he working on specifically in his own game to make the improvements demanded by boss David Wagner?

“In general you always try and improve, especially me, I am always working hard on the pitch and off it,” he said.

“If you make sure you stay healthy, there is always something you can work on.

“In the last few weeks, I have worked a bit more on my offensive game, to be a little bit more aggressive with the ball – a little bit more attacking.

“I think I’ve done that quite well in the last few games, but I am still looking for my first goal, too, so that’s another big thing I’m working towards.”

Quaner reckons the United squad are to be admired, but certainly not feared?

“I think if you see some big players, like say Zlatan Ibrahimovic for instance, you can maybe take good things out of their example and how they play,” he explained.

“They are all very good players, very good individuals, with so much quality, but for every single one of us, this is a chance to come on the same level as all these players.

“I don’t have one I particularly admire, I think you have to respect all of them and just look to do your best.”

So can Town defy the odds, not only at Old Trafford but in the battle against relegation having not won in the last seven top-flight outings?

“The fact we have already beaten Manchester United at home shows what is possible,” he replied.

“And if a team knows what is possible, it is us.

“It is important to stay focused on what made us strong in the past, and to know what is possible.

“So we go into the game

determined to give it our best and to stick together and then we will see.

“It’s important we don’t think too much about the past or the future in this season, just on getting this particular job done.

“I this league, every team has a lot of quality and every team can beat every other on their day.

“It’s important every single one of us is on our highest level and, maybe, that we have a bit of good luck, but anything is possible.

“We knew when we came into this league it would be a battle, it would not be easy - no good things come from something easy.

“So it is quite hard, but if we make it through at the end it will be so much sweeter.”

Has confidence taken a hit?

“I wouldn’t says it’s taken a hit,” said Quaner.

“We had quite a good start this season and now we are in a spell where not everything is going as we would like, but that’s part of the game.

“There is so much quality in this league that every week you have to be at your best.

“We don’t try and focus on how many games we have lost or what the circumstances were, this doesn’t matter.

“We just need to focus on our game plan and what we need to do to win.

“At Manchester United we will have to be ‘on it’ for the whole 90 minutes.

“Nobody expects a lot from us, which is not a new situation, but we just know we need to turn those vital centimetres, inches and seconds our way and anything is possible.”