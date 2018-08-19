Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner says Huddersfield Town won't spend long dwelling on their heavy defeat at Manchester City and told his squad: "The season starts now!"

The Town boss was unhappy with the way his side conceded goals too easily at the Etihad Stadium, where Sergio Aguero sparkled to grab a brlliant hat trick.

Gabriel Jesus, David Silva and an unfortunate own goal for Terence Kongolo completed the scoring for City, while Town's goal came from the returning Jon Gorenc Stankovic.

"It was very difficult against a City side who were absolutely on it and better than us," said Wagner, who was without midfielders Aaron Mooy (because his wife had gone into labour) and Jonathan Hogg (injury).

"This is something we have to respect, something we knew could happen but something we wanted to avoid.

"We hoped for more (against City) and from the last two games, but we can very easily put these two defeats out of our head and move on.

"The experiences we have had over the last year show it's all about the next one, so our season starts now and the next game against Cardiff - and we have to show what we are capable of, that's for sure.

"More than we have shown here, when we were limited by City."

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Aguero's hat trick was his ninth for the champions, and it helped push Town to the foot of the Premier League table with a goal difference of minus eight.

So what could Town have done better in front of watching England boss Gareth Southgate?

"The problems we had were, firstly the quality of City and then the goals we conceded," said the boss, who had Danny Williams on the bench after his long injury lay-off.

"The goals we conceded were too easy.

"They created opportunities, yes, and they were able to score further goals, but the goals we conceded, in general, all six of them, were too easy.

"If we want to be successful we really have to make the opposition work hard for their chances.

"But, as I said, we are not going to speak too long about this game and the result because we faced a top side and conceded a heavy defeat.

"This was nothing that we wanted, but it is something we can quickly put behind us and the focus now moves to the next game.

"For us, the season starts now.

"We knew it wouldn't be easy to take points in these first two games, and we have seen that is how it proved."