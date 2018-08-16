The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town have completed their summer transfer business and head into the Premier League season with a competitive top-flight squad.

The Terriers brought in seven players this summer, as well as signing last season's loanees Florent Hadergjonaj and Jonas Lossl to permanent deals, which started in July.

A number of players left the John Smith's Stadium this summer too, with Sean Scannell and Jack Payne heading to Bradford City (the latter on loan), Rob Green being released and Dean Whitehead retiring at the end of the last campaign.

Town moved quickly to hand head coach David Wagner a new three-year deal in the summer, as well as rewarding last season's player of the year, Christopher Schindler , with the same length deal.

Here is how long each Town player has left on their deal.

June 2019:

Danny Williams

Laurent Depoitre (option of extra year)

Ryan Schofield

Erik Durm (option of extra year)

Isaac Mbenza (loan with option to buy)

June 2020:

Elias Kachunga (option of extra year)

Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen

Chris Lowe (option of extra year)

Jonathan Hogg (option of extra year)

Rajiv van La Parra (option of extra year)

Tommy Smith (option of extra year)

Collin Quaner

Aaron Mooy (option of extra year)

Philip Billing (option of extra year)

Jon Gorenc Stankovic (option of extra year)

Abdelhamid Sabiri (option of extra year)

June 2021:

David Wagner

Christopher Schindler (option of extra year)

Ben Hamer (option of extra year)

Alex Pritchard (option of extra year)

Steve Mounie

Florent Hadergjonaj (option of extra year)

Ramadan Sobhi (option of extra year)

Juninho Bacuna (option of extra year)

Adama Diakhaby (option of extra year)

June 2022:

Terence Kongolo

*The length of Jonas Lossl's permanent deal at Town has not been revealed by the club