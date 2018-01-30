Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner is prepared to make any necessary changes to his Huddersfield Town formation and personnel in order to beat Liverpool tonight.

That was the overriding message in the head coach's pre-match press conference yesterday afternoon as the Terriers look to claim a first league win in seven games.

The boss has been criticised over the past few weeks for an apparent lack of flexibility in his approach with his side enduring another frustrating afternoon on Saturday against SkyBet Championship opposition Birmingham City in the FA Cup.

The Fourth Round tie ended in a 1-1 draw at the John Smith's Stadium, meaning a replay at St Andrew's is needed next Tuesday for a chance to play Manchester United at home in the next round.

It was a display that saw a chorus of boos ring out at the whistle with Wagner keen for everyone to move on – insisting no player will be judged on one performance alone heading into the Premier League run-in.

“It is the nature of the game, some were able to impress more than others – but everyone has a chance in training and the next game,” David Wagner said.

“I don't judge my players purely on just one game – I see them every single game and in training as well.

“We have good competition despite our small squad and everyone is more or less available for selection against Liverpool.

“But everyone has to be switched on to be selected and if they get selected in the starting XI or in the squad they have to deliver.

“This is how I have done things since I arrived here and hopefully all the players can show their best.”

One player definitely back in contention for tonight's game after being cup-tied for the Birmingham City draw is Alex Pritchard while Danny Williams, who was forced off at the weekend, is a doubt with a dead leg.

One player who did stand out at the weekend was Terence Kongolo with Wagner keen to point out the flexibility the Dutch defender brings to his team.

“I am very happy we have him in our squad – he has shown what a good player he is and he suits us well,” Wagner remarked.

“He is able to play left-back as well as centre back which gives us more options – the option to play with a three backline.”

When pushed on the chances of playing with a back three, the German would not elaborate stating only 'if it makes sense.'

Wagner also refused to be drawn on previous statements he made that Aaron Mooy may sit out more than just the Birmingham City clash due to tiredness and concluded the press conference by saying, “everyone can spring a surprise on anyone.”

