Huddersfield Town 's preparations for the 2018/19 season are under way with the Terriers back in action on Tuesday night.

They travel to Gigg Lane to take on Bury tomorrow in their first pre-season clash, which is followed by a trip to Accrington Stanley on Saturday afternoon.

The two matches were also played in the build up to Town's maiden Premier League season last year and the Terriers used the Gigg Lane clash to reveal their 'electric hoop' alternative kit to the fans.

This year, one of the alternative kits has already been revealed by the club, but the third and final strip to be donned by the Terriers this term is yet to have been revealed.

But social media is rife with speculation over the shirt ahead of its release, with one picture even claiming to show Town's next offering.

The image comes from FootyHeadlines.com , who claim Town's third kit to be designed by Umbro will be predominantly vibrant green with navy sleeves and trim.

The picture features the shirt with the new Terrier crest and OPE Sports logo on the front, along with the "HTAFC 1908" detailing on the neck, which has been used on the two kits already released by the club.

