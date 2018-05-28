The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town will be handed their fixtures for the 2018/19 Premier League campaign in two weeks.

Town booked a spot in the top flight for a second successive season in the final week of the previous campaign, taking a point off Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium before gaining the crucial second against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

And the weekend's Championship play-off final has finally given next season's top tier a full complement of teams, with Fulham joining the Terriers in the Premier League.

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Cardiff City will also be in the mix next season, as Nuno Espirito Santo and Neil Warnock's sides achieved automatic promotion from the Championship .

The Terriers' fixture list will be revealed by the Premier League on Thursday, June 14 at 9am and we've put together a countdown clock which will tick down to the time of the release.

Check how long you've still got to wait to find out Town's 38-match schedule below!