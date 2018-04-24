The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town head into their final four matches of the season with a huge opportunity to book a second season of Premier League football at the John Smith's Stadium.

Town are six points above the relegation zone with two home matches and two away matches still to play, and the Terriers will be looking for any boost they can to ensure another season in the top flight.

One of those boosts - especially in the home matches - can come from the stands, with the Town faithful the Terriers' 12th man for the majority of their maiden Premier League campaign.

And you - the supporters - can have a huge influence on the final four fixtures, as you have done previously in the campaign.

When West Bromwich Albion left the John Smith's Stadium with no points earlier in the campaign, then Baggies boss Tony Pulis praised the sensational atmosphere.

He said: “Going to Huddersfield is like playing at a cup final.

“They clap everything.

“It’s an unbelievable atmosphere. They are really backed by the supporters.

“The three clubs that have come up have all got good managers.

“I don’t know David that well but looking at what he has done he’s done really well.

“He’s done a fantastic job to get them promoted and the start that he’s had in the Premier League has been good."

And Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe emphasised the impact the Town fans can have on matches after his side were sent back to the south coast after a 4-1 loss in West Yorkshire.

"I knew that Huddersfield would have wanted to get the crowd involved in the game today very early," said Howe.

"Unfortunately for us, we allowed that to happen by conceding early. We fought back very well, but after that, we just faded away. It wasn't great from us. We had no control."

He added: "There’s no denying that the crowd were in the game today.

"I think it affected our players."

Even before the Terriers were promoted to the Premier League, the atmosphere was known to a select few top-flight teams.

One of them was Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, who faced Town both home and away in the FA Cup fifth round last season.

Ahead of his team visiting the John Smith's Stadium in November, Guardiola warned: “We played last season against them and were not able to win there.

“We realise how complicated it is to play there. There is a big atmosphere, big fans.

“It’s the same when we went to Brighton & Hove Albion in the first game.

“Every Premier League game can be like this but like every game away, we will try.”

The managers' comments just goes to show how important your voice can be in the final games.

Let's turn out in force and cheer the Terriers to survival!