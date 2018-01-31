Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town were beaten 3-0 by Liverpool for the second time of the season last night.

Emre Can, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah netted for the Reds, who claimed a league double over the Terriers.

Town are now winless in seven league matches and face a tough test against Manchester United at Old Trafford this weekend.

Here's what Rory Benson learned from the defeat to Liverpool.

1. If you play two up front, they have to work as a pair

Heading into yesterday's match, many fans and journalists wanted to see a change in formation from the Terriers, which would allow them to be more creative.

David Wagner obliged and selected a 3-5-2 formation, allowing Steve Mounie and Laurent Depoitre to form one of the biggest, most physical attacking partnerships in the league.

The selection could have caused problems for Liverpool's shaky defence, but the strikers barely saw each other for 90 minutes.

If both weren't jumping for the same ball, one was 30 yards away from the flick on when it came.

The experiment didn't work on the day, but the two forwards have to play as a pair if they are to cause any trouble in the same side.

2. The defence didn't actually play particularly poorly

It seems silly not to blame the defence after a 3-0 defeat, but Town's backline was actually the highlight for the Terriers.

Christopher Schindler was the standout across the back, but Terrence Kongolo and Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen also had relatively solid games - as did Jonathan Hogg in front of them.

But when your attacking players can't hold the ball for more than two minutes, the pressure that builds will inevitably lead to chances - especially against a team like Liverpool.

The defence needed the midfield and forwards to hold the ball and allow them to reset, but possession was too easily coughed up throughout the 90 minutes.

3. Time to give Aaron Mooy a break

The Australian midfielder once again failed to get up to speed on Tuesday night, and he hasn't been able to capture any form since the busy winter period.

With Philip Billing needing game time after his return from injury, it could well be time to give Mooy a break this weekend.

Start the young Danish midfielder at Old Trafford and give Mooy the best chance of exerting his influence against Bournemouth next Sunday.

4. Crunch time is coming

This weekend is almost another free fixture. No one expects Town to upset Manchester United again and it can be classed as a bonus match.

The big month coming up for Town starts after the FA Cup fourth round replay on Tuesday, with the Terriers facing seven teams in the bottom half in those next eight matches.

David Wagner's side meet Bournemouth, West Bromwich Albion, Swansea City, Crystal Palace, Newcastle United, Brighton and Watford in that spell, with Tottenham Hotspur the only top half opposition during that stretch.

Town have to make sure they start that run positively and aim to take at least 12 points from the 21 on offer.

5. Let's not get carried away

Yes, seven games without a win is a long time to go in football, but Town are still 14th in the league (ahead of Wednesday night's matches).

It's natural to worry about your club, it's what draws fans to football - that feeling of life or death when your team wins or doesn't.

But the league is still so painfully close that two results either way can push you in either direction.

There are 13 games left to go this season and many are winnable for Town - try not to worry, just back your team to the hilt.