After it was revealed earlier this week Yohan Cabaye, Mamadou Sakho and Ruben Loftus-Cheek were back in training, Crystal Palace have received another boost ahead of this weekend's trip to Huddersfield Town.

Goalkeeper Julian Speroni, a fans favourite at Selhurst Park, is back in action following his knee injury in the run-up to the Newcastle United clash at the beginning of February.

That sparked a goalkeeping crisis of sorts which eventually led Roy Hodgson to sign former Liverpool stopper Diego Cavalieri.

It comes as the Eagles injury crisis, which saw no less than 13 first-team players out injured less than a fortnight ago, appears to have abated.

Both Sakho and Loftus-Cheek picked up knocks in December, with the Frenchman sidelined with a calf injury and the Chelsea loanee out with an ankle injury.

And Cabaye joined the pair in the physio room after picking up an ankle ligament injury in the 4-1 defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in January.

In addition, winger Wilfried Zaha will be in contention to start at the John Smith's Stadium after returning from a serious knee injury last weekend, picking up 45 minutes of game time against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

And now it seems Speroni will be added to the mix, as Crystal Palace have a full stock of goalkeepers to choose from - something Eagles boss Hodgson has not had since September.