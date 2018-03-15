Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson can see the Premier League relegation scrap going down to the last day ahead of the Eagles clash with Huddersfield Town this weekend.

The former England manager visits the John Smith's Stadium with Palace on Saturday and finds his side in the relegation zone heading into the scrap.

The Eagles are four points behind David Wagner's 15th-placed Terriers in the congested bottom half of the table, but a win could see Palace move out of the relegation zone at the weekend.

Should Town win, the Terriers would rise to 13th - if the other weekend results go their way.

And the tight table makes Hodgson believes there will be some "final-day drama" come May 13.

In his pre-Town press conference, Hodgson said: "I can see there being twists and turns in the last eight games, and of course I can envisage it going down to the last day, and some final-day drama."

He added: "This year is exceptional.

"There are normally three groups. The top six or seven, then a few teams below that who are safe, but can’t get into Europe, and then the rest. But this will be a tough period in these last eight games."

Town took on Palace at Selhurst Park on the opening day of the Premier League season, beating Frank de Boer's outfit 3-0 thanks to two goals from Steve Mounie and a Joel Ward own goal.

And although the players may want to even the score, the manager does not find any extra motivation in revenge.

"It is a good question, and I don’t know," Hodgson said. "I haven’t spoken to the players about it.

"I am sure that every time you lose a game, when you get a chance to play that team again, you try to take advantage. But that is not important for me."

He added: "Every game will be a massive game, it is not helpful to build games up as ‘win at all costs’.

"We know, and Huddersfield know the importance of the game."

Hodgson will have Wilfried Zaha, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Mamadou Sakho and Yohan Cabaye all back for the trip to the John Smith's Stadium, with winger Zaha fit enough to start following his return from injury against Chelsea last time out.