Crystal Palace may be without defender James Tomkins for their trip to the John Smith's Stadium .

The Eagles take on Huddersfield Town in West Yorkshire immediately after the international break, but could be without the former West Ham United man due to injury.

Tomkins has missed Palace 's last two matches because of a calf strain suffered in the warm up ahead of the clash against Watford in August and Roy Hodgson is unsure whether the centre back will return in time to face the Terriers on Saturday, September 15.

When asked when the 29-year-old would return after Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Southampton , the former England boss told Football.London : "I don’t know. It was a calf strain. He hasn’t trained with me since it happened so I don’t know what timescale there will be.

"He is still receiving treatment this week, and whether he will be able to join in with us next week ahead of the Huddersfield game, I wouldn't be able to tell you.

"I am hopeful, but I don't know."

Wilfried Zaha is also in doubt for the Town clash after missing the defeat to the Saints due to a muscle strain.

Crystal Palace have not won a match with the winger since a 3-2 victory over Sunderland in September 2016.