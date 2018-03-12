Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Crystal Palace will welcome international stars Yohan Cabaye, Mamadou Sakho and Ruben Loftus-Cheek back to training this week ahead of the clash with Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

Both Sakho and Loftus-Cheek picked up knocks in December, with the Frenchman sidelined with a calf injury and the Chelsea loanee out with an ankle injury.

And Cabaye joined the pair in the physio room after picking up an ankle ligament injury in the 4-1 defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in January.

But all three are set to return to training this week ahead of the clash with relegation rivals Town.

In addition, winger Wilfried Zaha will be in contention to start at the John Smith's Stadium after returning from a serious knee injury last weekend, picking up 45 minutes of game time against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

On midfielder Loftus-Cheek, manager Roy Hodgson said: "The big question is can he get back and reproduce that form that got him into the England squad.

"He has been passed fit and from next week he will be back in training, along with Yohan Cabaye and Mamadou Sakho.

"We will have a full week with Wilf [Zaha] as well, so with these players coming back it will give me more options tactically and in terms of personnel, which I haven't had for a while."