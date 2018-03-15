The video will start in 8 Cancel

Crystal Palace defender James Tomkins believes the Eagles have to beat Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

Palace visit the John Smith's Stadium this weekend to take on David Wagner's side in a match which is likely to have a dramatic influence on the relegation scrap.

The Croydon-based side sit 18th in the league heading into the clash, with the Terriers three places and four points ahead of the Eagles.

A win could send Town 12th in the table should other results go their way, but a loss could see the West Yorkshire side slip to 17th.

Palace on the other hand need a victory to climb out of the bottom three and move to within a point of their weekend opposition.

And Tomkins is determined to take the three points at the John Smith's Stadium - or at least not lose.

"We need a win, simple as that," he told www.eagles.cpfc.co.uk .

"We can't lose the game, that's for sure.

"We are going there looking for the win and hopefully we can get some players back like Wilf [Zaha] and a few others."