Crystal Palace defender James Tomkins believes the Eagles have to beat Huddersfield Town on Saturday.
Palace visit the John Smith's Stadium this weekend to take on David Wagner's side in a match which is likely to have a dramatic influence on the relegation scrap.
The Croydon-based side sit 18th in the league heading into the clash, with the Terriers three places and four points ahead of the Eagles.
A win could send Town 12th in the table should other results go their way, but a loss could see the West Yorkshire side slip to 17th.
Palace on the other hand need a victory to climb out of the bottom three and move to within a point of their weekend opposition.
And Tomkins is determined to take the three points at the John Smith's Stadium - or at least not lose.
"We need a win, simple as that," he told www.eagles.cpfc.co.uk .
"We can't lose the game, that's for sure.
"We are going there looking for the win and hopefully we can get some players back like Wilf [Zaha] and a few others."