The second of two massive six-pointers for Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium sees Crystal Palace travel to West Yorkshire at the weekend.

And BetVictor make the visitors marginal 9/5 favourites to leave with all three points; the Terriers 2/1 and the draw 9/4.

Town should have beaten Swansea City last weekend; battering the visitors for most of the game but unable to breech the defences of the South Wales outfit much to the frustration of Terriers’ boss David Wagner.

However, there were plenty of positives to take from last weekend’s performance and I expect Town to make amends when hosting an out-of-form Eagles side on home soil.

BetVictor are 1/2 that Town will avoid defeat at the weekend, but would a point be good enough towards the hosts survival claims?

The Terriers remains 2/1 with BetVictor to be return to the SkyBet Championship after a solitary season in the top-flight and Palace likewise; halved from 4/1 after three straight losses.

Plenty will point to the performance last weekend in the 3-2 defeat to Manchester United as a sign the Eagles are on the up but Roy Hodgson’s side will surely be left deflated from throwing away a two-goal lead.

Huddersfield v Crystal Palace; First Goalscorer prices from BetVictor

Steve Mounie - 5/1

Laurent Depoitre - 5/1

Tom Ince - 15/2

Colin Quaner - 8/1

Alex Pritchard - 9/1

Rajiv Van La Parra - 10/1

Aaron Mooy - 11/1

20/1 Bar

Palace remain dangerous going forward but I expect Town to prove too strong in front of a buoyant home faithful, and like the 11/2 for the Terriers to win and both teams to score.

Town are 45/1 with BetVictor to subject the Eagles to back-to-back defeats by the 3-2 correct score, whilst the more realistic 2-1 home win looks more appealing at 11/1.

Steve Mounie is the 5/1 favourite to break the deadlock but I’ve been impressed with Alex Pritchard’s efforts since joining in the January Transfer Window and expect him to be a handful in the middle of the park.

He looks over-priced at 9/1 with BetVictor to net the opener and 7/2 to net anytime against Palace on Saturday.

