Huddersfield Town’s Carabao Cup opponents Stoke City are suffering a massive relegation hangover right now.

Boss Gary Rowett felt his players deserved the boos they received at the end of a 3-0 home defeat to Wigan and bemoaned a poor start.

Tom Ince’s new team are third bottom of the Championship as they prepare for a home clash with Hull City on Saturday, ahead of facing Town in the Cup second round next Tuesday night.

Stoke, in fact, have had just two wins in 2018 (fewer wins than managers!) and Rowett – who replaced Ince at half time and saw Ashley Williams sent off – says he understands supporters’ concerns.

Following the defeat, Rowett said: “I’m not going to try and justify any of that.

“We got the reaction that we absolutely deserved, I’m not going to absolve myself from that, we deserve to be booed, we deserve the stadium being half empty as we haven’t been good enough.

“I’ve got to say to them (fans) that I can completely understand their frustrations.

“I’m not sure whether you can say it was far worse than lots of games last season, it wasn’t a good game and I don’t think there have been many good performances for a long time.

“For 25 minutes we were excellent. It was fast and attacking, we had opportunities and a goal disallowed that was offside.”

Stoke have lost 11 and drawn nine of their matches this year, scoring 17 times and conceding 33.

Wigan boss Paul Cook perhaps pointed to something David Wagner and his squad can exploit next week.

Will Grigg inspired Cook’s men with a goal in each half, either side of Gavin Massey’s solo strike.

Wigan’s third came from the penalty spot 12 minutes after half-time as Grigg scored his second of the night after Joe Allen tripped Nick Powell, before Williams was sent off for fouling ex-Town junior Josh Windass.

“We felt if we could get in the lead the atmosphere in the stadium would change and, in football today, the atmosphere plays such a part,” said Cook.

“It was the perfect performance from us, everything has gone our way on the night. I thought Stoke started the game excellent, they put us under pressure and may feel like they could have scored a goal in their spell of pressure.

“We always felt we would have moments in the game and obviously the key moments have gone our way.

“The goals were scored at a good time for us and it ends up being one of those performances where you say ‘yeah it looks good on paper, but I feel we won in a fortunate way’.

“Stoke not scoring early in the game was massive. We’ve conceded two very late goals and people have questioned our defending, but here we could deal with Stoke well.”