Huddersfield Town's latest golf day on Friday was won by a team made up of Dave Caldwell, Mike McGowan, Graham Nelson and Jonathan Horsman from CV Graphics.

The four golfers took part in a fourball bestball matchplay format and pipped teams from Develop Sales and Huddersfield Town, who finished second and third respectively.

The event - sponsored by Complete Business Solutions - was a success on a sunny day in West Yorkshire, with players enjoying food, entertainment and a gift after completing their round at Halifax Bradley Hall Golf Club.

There were individual winners on the day as well, with Andrew Turner from Abzorb recording the longest drive, and Craig Moore from Expect Distributions claiming the nearest to the pin prize.

On the event, Town’s corporate events and sales coordinator, Jasmine Roebuck said: “It was great to see a number of different companies and people take part in the latest Huddersfield Town golf day.

“The feedback I’ve had so far about the event has been extremely positive and the standard of golf and competition was a great spectacle for everyone to see.

“The golf day helped to bring everyone associated with Huddersfield Town together on a social level, as well as allowing members of the Huddersfield Hundred to meet with each other in a more relaxed environment."

The next club event is the 2018 Annual Awards ceremony on Sunday, April, 29.