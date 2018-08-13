Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Huddersfield Town centre back Michael Hefele was delighted to be reunited with former team mate Joe Lolley this week.

The Terriers ' cult hero signed for Nottingham Forest on Thursday's deadline day for a reported £350,000 fee, putting pen to paper on a three-year deal at the City Ground.

The 27-year-old followed in the footsteps of Lolley, who made the switch to the East Midlands in January and has netted three goals in his 19 appearances with Forest so far.

And Hefele was pleased to see his former Town colleague at his new home, admitting that he could now "look after" Lolley properly after being his "daddy" at the John Smith's Stadium .

The eccentric German told NottinghamshireLive : “I saw him for 10 minutes [after signing for Forest], he missed me. I was his daddy in Huddersfield. I feel proud now that I can look after him properly,” said Hefele.

“I say ‘son, you can go to Nottingham (Forest), it’s no problem’ – but now, I have to help him again, this is no problem.”

The former Dynamo Dresden defender was also pleased to see the winger as it will make his move into a new squad more easy.

He added: “It’s a little bit easier for me [coming to a new club] because I know this guy and he’s a very good character and I like him."