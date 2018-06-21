Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Well that’s at least two points Huddersfield Town are going to get from the first two Premier League matches!

Chelsea at home and Manchester City away is a great way to kick off the new campaign and Town showed not too long ago against the same opposition what they are capable of doing.

A draw against each was enough to keep Town in the division and now they have two of the top six to kick things off again.

A good friend of mine is club secretary at Chelsea and had invited me to watch David Wagner’s side at the John Smith’s Stadium on opening day.

But schoolboy error, I am at a wedding. What a ridiculous day to get married, the opening of the Premier League season!

In the meantime, I am loving watching the World Cup – as I’m sure all Town fans are.

My wife thinks I am bonkers, but I really could sit through every game, enjoying the nuances, the controversy and all the skills – it just fascinates me.

In the first 20 matches played there were eight 1-0 scorelines and penalties galore, brought in by the use of VAR.

Before the tournament started, I was really very cynical about how the review system would be used but, in fairness to FIFA, unlike when it’s been used in England, when every decision seems to be scrutinised, analysed and highlighted, it has only been used on very rare events at the World Cup.

The penalty award against England for Tunisia was a joke and should have been overturned, but they have got every other decision right – which fundamentally everyone wants to see.

What about Harry Kane being wrestled, I hear you say?

If you are going to give stuff from corners like that then we are going to have a dozen penalties a game. The referee was using his own judgment to rule on those, not VAR, so it wasn’t an issue for me.

It wasn’t obvious in real time to the referee so that was that, and everything always looks a lot worse when slowed down.

Getting back to the football, I have to doff my cap to Mr Ronaldo - what a player Cristiano is.

What a professional.

I admire anyone, in any walk of life, who takes what they do and works so hard at being the best they can be.

After the millions have rolled in, the goals continue to flow for him and people forget just how hard he works to ensure that happens, not just with the ball but with his lifestyle, nutrition, personal trainers, tactics, strategy and all the rest.

He is absolutely on top of his game in every department.

People may not like him, but you have to admire him.

I am really pleased with what I have seen from England.

Sometimes you need a bit of luck in tournaments and, for once, we got it with that late winner, but it was well deserved.

We should have been three or four goals up, the only complaint being that we didn’t take our chances, but I really liked the way our young squad started the game.

It was also the first time I can remember where our substitutes have really made an impact, showing energy and enthusiasm for the task in hand.

So onwards we go with Panama next, and I have to say I have yet to see anyone put down a marker to say ‘we are going to be champions’.

Spain are the best with the ball but poor without it.

Germany look flat and how they could leave Leroy Sane at home I have no idea.

If players are allowed to continue being physical against Neymar, as Switzerland were allowed to be, then Brazil can be nullified.

France, meanwhile look like a team of individuals and Argentina as usual have two plans. Play A is to give it to Messi, and Plan B is to give it to Messi.

So nothing has changed to make me feel England can’t continue to go well in this tournament.

Finally, I am at Royal Ascot with my old mate from Huddersfield Town, Graham Cooper.

We got into racing together as teammates at Town back in the 1980s and have retained the mutual interest ever since.

It’s an iconic event – no-one puts on a show like Royal Ascot, even though five days in a top hat and tails isn’t exactly my idea of fun – and I realise how lucky and priveleged I am to have a job with Sky Bet which takes me to such places.

My tip for Friday is Sands of Mali in the Commonwealth Cup, while on Saturday I will be backing Sabre in the Windsor Castle Stakes.