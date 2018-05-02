Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town slipped up in the race for Premier League survival last weekend with defeat to Everton at the John Smith's Stadium.

Although no positions changed after the full round of fixtures, the bottom half of the table has bunched up thanks to Southampton's victory over AFC Bournemouth, Stoke City's draw with Liverpool and West Bromwich's Albion's win over Newcastle United.

The tightening of the table has brought hope to the Saints and Potters in particular and after their respective matches the players gave positive interviews on the state of the relegation scrap.

Here is what the relegation-threatened teams' players had to say about the battle for survival after their respective matches over the weekend.

Mark Noble - West Ham United

Lost 4-1 to Manchester City

“If we’d got anything from the City game, we’d have been over the moon, but the next three games – Leicester away, Manchester United at home and Everton at home – really define our season. I think the players know that.

“We’ve sat in the dressing room and said there was nothing we could do about that result. We didn’t want it to be 4-1 but they are that good and they’ve done it to a lot better teams than us this season. We will get together on Monday and get ready for Leicester away.

“If we play how we can play against a team that is ‘safe’ like Leicester, we can win, but we’re going to have to turn up and play the best we can. We are confident we can go there and get a result, of course we are.

“We don’t want to be involved in any final-day drama and, in all honesty, I don’t think we will, but we have to get the points on the board. There are five teams left involved in it and I can assure you we’ll have a good go.”

Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen - Huddersfield Town

Lost 2-0 to Everton

“We have a flat feeling now and a feeling of disappointment but we are going to use that disappointment as fuel for the upcoming games, which are coming thick and fast.

“We just need to remember this feeling and do whatever we can to make sure we don’t feel like this again.

“You can’t expect to go through the season without stealing points off the big dogs and that’s what we need to do.

“We don’t make it easy for ourselves and we will have to go out there and deliver another miracle. We have done it before and there’s always the chance we can do it again.”

Andre Ayew - Swansea City

Lost 1-0 to Chelsea

"We have to stay positive and I'm 100% confident we will stay up and we have that quality.

"If we want to stay in the Premier League we have to be strong and be ready for any challenge.

"We are working well, training hard and the lads are showing a lot of mental strength when the going is difficult.

"I have a lot of confidence in the guys and they are a real tough bunch, we are going to the end together as a unit and as a family and we are fighting for our lives."

Oriol Romeu - Southampton

Won 2-1 against AFC Bournemouth

"This victory [over AFC Bournemouth] gives us extra strength to carry on now, to do something nice and finish where we want to finish.

"Winning makes you feel like you can win games, that we have fight enough to be there and to stay up.

"I think the word is relief. It’s been so long and so hard.

"You were going home after losing or drawing a game and thinking, ‘What do we have to do and when will we win a game?’

"It was never our day.

"We are going to feel relaxed but we need to prepare for the next game because it does not give you too long to rest.

"The next one will be as important as this one so we have to go again."

Joe Allen - Stoke City

Drew 0-0 at Liverpool

“I think there were red flags and warning signs that we maybe took a while to see and wake up to.

“That’s probably the biggest reason we’re in the position we’re in now. I think we might not have picked up that many points in the last couple of months, but the performances have been 10 times better.

“Everyone believes if we had played like this all season, we’d be out of it by now.

“Let’s hope we can get those two wins and then next season move on.”

Ben Foster - West Bromwich Albion

Won 1-0 at Newcastle United

“In the last five or ten minutes of the game on Saturday - when they were swinging all sorts of balls into the box - you’re more than happy to lay your life on the line for him [Darren Moore]. You know it means so much to him as well.

“Me and all the lads must pay a lot of credit to Mooro, Jimmy Shan and Neil Cutler - they’ve brought us together at a really difficult time.

“We have a real sense of belief back about the place. Our confidence had taken a huge knock and confidence is a huge part of the game. I would say more than half of being a footballer is about confidence.”