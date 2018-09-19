Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Danny Williams believes home form is vital for Huddersfield Town and he reckons goals - and wins - aren’t far away.

Midfielder Williams is fit again after injury and is biding his time for a return to the starting XI.

The former Reading star watched Town’s home defeat to Crystal Palace from the bench but was impressed by the potential of what he saw.

“This is our second season in the Premier League and that, historically, is harder than the first,” said Williams, who has started just one match this season at Stoke in the Carabao Cup.

“I think we were a bit unlucky hitting the post and we had other chances late on. But I think we played well.

“Now it’s all about staying confident because the performance against Everton and against Palace showed we were up for it, definitely.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

“Goals decide games, we all know that, and against Palace we did not score.

“That’s one thing we have to work on in training but at least we are getting into the final third and creating chances, which we haven’t done always.”

Town have now lost two of their first three home games and haven’t scored a goal at the John Smith’s Stadium this season.

But Williams said he knew the Town fans would keep backing the team.

“We knew from last season how important it is play well at home, especially with our fans behind us,” he said. “Every weekend they do a good job.

“I am a bit gutted for the fans because we have the best home fans in the league. They are very loud.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

“As players we know we have to pick up our home form quickly and try to turn performances into results. And it would be good if we can win on the road as well!”

While the fans might have to be patient, Williams himself will need the same dedication and belief after head coach David Wagner strengthened the squad in the summer.

“I am not where I was last season but I am getting back to full fitness,” he said. “I need to get back to match fitness but that is about playing games.

“I never shy away from competition, that raises the bar in training as well because we know we have to be spot on to start the game.

“What I have learned in my career is to be patient and await my chance.”

Williams also spoke about Town’s £20m redevelopment of the Canalside training complex.

“It shows the club has the ambition to stay in the Premier League for a longer period,” he said.

“We see teams like Bournemouth who show us how to do it, even Burnley. But we have to do the job on the pitch first and get results to stay in the Premier League.

“It’s definitely good to see the club taking another step forward and building the Academy centres.

“It’s massively important to have better facilities to recover because of how many games we play in England, with two cups and the league.

“It’s good for the boys but obviously that’s a bit far ahead now. I don’t think we can think too much about that right now, for us it’s all about getting results.”