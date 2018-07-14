Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner was left unconcerned with his side's 3-0 defeat away to Accrington Stanley this afternoon.

A brace from forward Kayden Jackson and a late free-kick from Sean McConville gave the League One minnows a surprising victory at the Wham Stadium.

However, the German head coach was quick to point out it was a 'typical' pre-season encounter with the principle aim gaining match fitness ahead of the new Premier League campaign next month.

“It was a typical pre-season match, not the result we wanted but the players got some more minutes under their belts which was important,” said David Wagner.

“Don't get me wrong we wanted to win and don't like to lose so nobody is happy with the scoreline.

“But it makes no sense to use it for a judgement of how our season will go – even though you want to win every game.

“You can't compare pre-season results with past pre-season results or other competitive games.

“It's all about getting back to the physical shape – and there were some physical battles against a very physical opponent.”

Despite most of the squad getting a run-out, it was genuinely a lacklustre performance from the side – with Philip Billing the only player to stand-out among the mediocrity.

“We struggled with our final pass in the offensive and made some huge mistakes for their goals,” Wagner said.

“This should not happen but it's a pre-season game where mistakes like this unfortunately happen.

“It's nothing that we like to have but something I am long enough in the business not to overjudge.

“It's about helping the players to get to their best form ahead of the new season - we are only two weeks in and I think so far, everything is going to plan apart from the the result.

“It's difficult to name a player who stood-out but I think Philip Billing showed something in the 60 minutes he had on the grass but I think we had a lot of players who had problems today.

There were also injury scares to Christopher Schindler and Sean Scannell who both had to be taken off but Wagner confirmed the pair, alongside Rajiv van La Parra who was unavailable for selection, would be back in training next week.

“We took Sean Scannell and Christopher Schindler off with dead legs but nothing serious,” Wagner confirmed.

“I hope they will be ready next week when we go to Germany – along with Rajiv van La Parra who got a back problem yesterday in training but nothing serious.”