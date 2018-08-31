Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner is not concerned with his side's goal-scoring record ahead of their trip to Everton this weekend.

The Terriers travel to Goodison Park having scored four goals in their last 14 Premier League outings, with Jon Gorenc Stankovic the only player to find the net in all competitions so far this season.

But the head coach believes his side have another opportunity to right those statistics this weekend and is adamant his players have the quality to create chances and convert goals in the top flight.

He said: "First of all, in the Premier League, for us, it is always the case that we like to go forward, score goals and create opportunities.

"Sometimes it works, sometimes less, and this often depends on the quality of the opponent you face.

"On the other side, it is always important to stay in the game, to keep a clean sheet because it makes life easier and with one goal you bring the opponent under big pressure.

"This is our aim, like always.

"We are all together aware of our stats - that we haven't scored the most goals in the Premier League in the past so far.

"That doesn't change that we have another opportunity on Saturday.

"Everything which happens in the past does not not matter for the game which is in front of you.

"We have all the belief and trust in our players that they are capable of creating opportunities, performing and scoring goals.

"Sometimes it works, sometimes it does not, but we should not be driven away from any stats because if we rely on stats I would probably not be here. We would not be in the Premier League.

"I don't know if any team got promoted to the Premier League with a negative goal difference and I don't know if any team has stayed up with the financial resources we had last season.

"Stats are interesting, even for me, sometimes, but they don't always tell you the truth about success.

"This is why we are focused, we stick to what we have done and we know what to do."

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

He added: "First of all, the stats are right. The stats are the truth.

"Will they always give you the true information about success or no success? No.

"Stats do not guarantee you who is successful and who is unsuccessful, especially in the next game.

"But, because of the stats, we decided to make some business in our offensive positions.

"Like I said before, we decided to make some business and invest in talent and potential which we have to work with so their Premier League quality can shine as soon as possible.

"I think, if we speak about the stats and four clean sheets in 17 games, if we speak about one clean sheet in three it is a stat as well which is true and it sounds better.

"If we speak about one clean sheet in one game, the last game, it sounds better again.

"You can always look on stats how you like to.

"For me, the most important thing is that we know what we have to do and we know that we will stick to what we have done before because it brought our football club in our circumstances this success in the past, even if we are probably the most ambitious people here on the planet, that we like to progress and make it better.

"If you ask me if I am happy with this, no I am not, but does it mean we have to change anything or start to panic and over-think? No, absolutely not.

"Because exactly this way, our way, as our supporters know, brought us where we are.

"This means having all the trust and belief in the things which you do, stick to what you do and my biggest confidence I got out of this dressing room.

"In this dressing room there is an atmosphere to work against borderlines, to work and to make the hard yards.

"Without a shadow of a doubt, we once again have a very good dressing room and this makes it even more true for me because it isn't a start like last season, it is a difficult start, but still the atmosphere, the belief and the trust in each other is there and this is what you need.

"This working attitude, this effort to try to invest.

"Win, lose or draw, nobody knows, but you have to leave your heart on the pitch, which they do."