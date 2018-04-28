Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner believes his side will need to steal points off the top six if they are to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Town were beaten 2-0 by Everton at the John Smith's Stadium and, although Wagner stressed that the season is still not over for the Terriers, he admitted they would need to pick up more points in their final three games.

The Terriers take on Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal in their last three fixtures and Wagner believes Town will need more than 35 points to maintain their top-flight status.

When asked whether 35 points would be enough for safety, Wagner said: "I don’t think so. Everybody who has 35 points or less has to get more points."

He added: "When we all meet up again next week I will lift everybody and makes us ready [for the final three games].

"We wanted to do it (guarantee safety) today. We haven't done it. But we have shown and we have worked for two-and-a-half years on doing the impossible.

"Now we have a week in front of us, a difficult task, but we know it is possible, especially for a team like us, to steal some points and this is exactly our aim."

On the match against Everton, the boss said: “I think the support in the stadium was incredible. I think we played well in the first half, we showed the effort, attitude, aggression and spirit.

“I think they had one shot and unfortunately this was a goal, we had our half opportunities where we were in dangerous areas, but we weren’t able to hit the target. The second half was not as good and in the end we have been beaten by a quality team.

“They’ve shown this in their goals and in further situations, like I said two weeks ago this isn’t done. It isn’t done because we lost today, we have three further games against very good opponents; there is no doubt about it.

“A lot of opponents this season have stolen points against the top six, this is what we’ll try to do. If we want to collect points we have to show the effort, attitude and spirit that the players have shown today.”