Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner is confident that the Terriers returning from the 2018 World Cup will be ready in time for the start of the 2018/19 Premier League season.

Aaron Mooy , Ramadan Sobhi , Jonas Lossl and Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen all flew the Town flag at this summer's tournament and were handed extended breaks in order to recuperate after their busy schedules.

Ramadan and Mooy returned earlier than the Danes after the Scandinavian side booked a spot in the knockout rounds, with Lossl and Zanka only rejoining their club side eight days ago.

Wagner is happy with the fitness of most of his returning stars with just over a week to go until the start of the Premier League campaign, but was coy on the fitness of Lossl, who played his first pre-season match for Town against FC Bologna yesterday.

When asked whether the returning World Cup stars would be ready for the first match of the season against Chelsea , Wagner replied: "Aaron looked good, as Zanka did.

"Jonas had some problems, which I think was obvious today in the 45 minutes he played, but we have seen this in training.

"At the end, like always in pre-season, and this counts for the players who come later into the pre-season as well, some players adapt quicker and make steps quicker, some need more time.

"I am not worried about it. This is the nature of the individuals, but especially Zanka and Aaron and for sure Ramadan, they look good and ready even if they need some further minutes.

"This is why it's good to have this game on Friday as well."

One player who could make his debut for the Terriers against RB Leipzig at the end of the week is full back Erik Durm , who signed on a one-year deal from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

And Wagner confirmed the 2014 World Cup winner could play a part against the Bundesliga outfit.

"He could be back for Friday's game," said the boss.

"He looks fine so far so, if everything goes to plan in the next three days, it could be that he gets some minutes on Friday as well.

"He has trained with the group more or less every day. Sometimes maybe he has only done one session with the group and then an individual session when we have done double sessions - and we have only had double-sessions so far since we are here!

"But he has looked good."