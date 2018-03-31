Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner insists Huddersfield Town have what it takes to stay in the Premier League despite taking only seven points from 33 after the defeat at Newcastle United.

Wagner watched his side fall to a late goal from Ayoze Perez at St James’ Park, leaving them with one point from 12 since the win at West Brom with Brighton away to come on Saturday.

“We are all together disappointed we lost the game, especially after being very good in the second half,” said Wagner.

“We limited their chances, I don’t think they had any clear-cut chances in the second half before we had the best one from Zanka when it was 0-0.

“Unfortunately we didn’t use our chances and we didn’t use the chance from Scott Malone in the final seconds as well – and this is one of the reasons why we didn’t get a result.

“This disappoints us and hurts us, even if we have to say in the first half Newcastle had a couple of good opportunities which they didn’t use.”

Wagner added: ”What I have seen defensively, the effort, the attitude, the fighting spirit, the togetherness, gives me enough to be very confident that we can get the points on the board that we need to survive, even if we have to score.

“I’m confident because we had opportunities to score in this match, this is important, and secondly we have shown everything defensively to be difficult to break down.

“Thirdly the togetherness and the effort which the group has gives me enough confidence, because we were aware from Day One that hopefully we can be in a position where we can fight for survival with six games to go – and we are in this position.

“We have everything you need to survive and we have to show it.

“We showed it in this match, apart from we didn’t use our opportunities.”