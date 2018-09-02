Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner admits his side are not at the peak of their game at the start of the 2018/19 season, but is still confident they can still clinch Premier League survival for a second season in a row.

Town claimed a 1-1 draw with Everton at Goodison Park yesterday after Philip Billing's goal was cancelled out by Dominic Calvert-Lewin's header, the point lifting the Terriers out of the relegation zone.

And although the head coach admitted his side were not at their best on Merseyside, he is adamant Town have the spirit, attitude and desire to book a third consecutive season in the top flight.

When asked whether he had to tell his players not to panic, Wagner responded: "It's more to tell you guys [the media] not to panic, rather than my players!

"I have every confidence that we are competitive and that we have every chance in the Premier League to reach our target, which is that we have a third Premier League season in a row.

"This dressing room and this group have the spirit, the attitude, the desire and the passion you need.

"We are not at our peak at the minute in terms of the quality and the harmony, but this is what we will work on so everyone has a better understanding of everyone, when to go, when to stay, when to pass, when to dribble.

"This will come with training, but - and this gives me confidence - we again have a group together which works for each other and which has togetherness.

"This is what we have without a shadow of a doubt and this is everything I need.

"Everything else we will work on and we will improve and this is why I and we haven't panicked and will not panic whatever happens over the season."