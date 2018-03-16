Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner will speak to chairman Dean Hoyle during the international break to discuss his and the club’s long-term future.

It comes after press reports linked the highly-rated German to a return to former club Borussia Dortmund where he was youth team coach before arriving in West Yorkshire.

But the 46-year-old was relaxed about the meeting which he claims occurs this time every year where the pair thrash out ideas and a long-term strategy for the club.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

“I have another year on my contract but as we have always done, the March international break is the time we sit down and speak about the future,” said David Wagner.

“We share our thoughts, ideas and ambitions for the football club, the facilities, the squad and the backroom staff before trying to work on it until the end of the season.”

Wagner was also keen to stress the importance of stability – a key component which he feels has given his side the edge over their relegation rivals this term.

After Southampton axed Mauricio Pellegrino earlier this week, the Terriers are the only club in the Premier League’s bottom seven to still have the same boss they started the season with.

The Saints, West Bromwich Albion, Stoke City, Crystal Palace, West Ham United and Swansea City have all changed managers to try and drag themselves out of the mire.

In contrast, Town chairman Dean Hoyle said Wagner’s job was safe for the entire term regardless of the team’s fortunes, and the Terriers boss feels his squad have benefited from knowing their club would not be next on the managerial merry-go-round.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

“Unfortunately it is part of the game, not just in this country but everywhere,” said Wagner.

“I feel for every manager who does not get the opportunity to at least try to bring it to an end because we altogether know the season has 38 games

“If you reach your target at the end of the season nobody cares where you were after 15 or 20 games – it’s all about where you are at the end of the season.

“This is what we had in our head from day one when we met up for pre-season. It’s all about staying up. This is maybe one of the advantages that we’ve had.

“From day one of pre-season we’ve only had this and we focused and concentrated only on our task to stay up.

“We are still on the way and this is why we have this confidence that we can reach our target.

“I think it’s all about having realistic expectations and then how you manage defeats in a row and then you have to have a chairman who trusts and believes in you. All of this is the case here at this football club.

“Even if we have a lot of disadvantages, this is for sure one of the advantages that this football club has – stability.”

And when asked whether relegation back to the SkyBet Championship would change anything for his long-term future at the club, Wagner added: “This is not a question I will answer because all I think about is surviving in the Premier League.”