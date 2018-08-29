Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner has leapt to the defence of Huddersfield Town midfielder Juninho Bacuna after his freak own goal in the Carabao Cup defeat at Stoke City.

The 21-year-old totally mis-kicked an attempted clearance upfield and the ball ballooned over goalkeeper Jonas Lossl from 40 yards out and finished in the net.

It was a miserable way for the former Groningen player to mark his debut in Town colours, but the head coach is far from worried about the prospect producing the goods moving forward this season.

“He is young, it was his first game and he made mistakes, yes,” said Wagner of the summer signing.

“But he was brave and did some good things as well.

“We have talent in our group, there is no doubt.

“I know this is a very young group we have together with a lot of potential.

“We have to improve and progress as quickly as we can - the most important thing is that we progress.”

On the Cup defeat, Wagner added: “I’ve got no complaints. I’ll always back my players if they work hard, but we have to improve the quality.

“We made the changes because we wanted fresh legs and to give other players an opportunity to play.”

Wagner was philosophical about he clinching goal, when Bacuna shanked his clearance over Lossl in stoppage time.

“It was an extraordinary own goal for sure, but that wasn’t the biggest moment of the game for me,” explained the boss.

“We have to be honest. Our attitude and effort is there, but we’ve lacked quality and the Stoke goalkeeper only had to use his hands once.

“Our decisions in the final third are not the right ones at the moment, but we will work hard to put this right.

“There is no doubt we have talent in this group, but we have to improve and progress as quickly as we can.”