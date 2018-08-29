Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner bemoaned a lack of quality in the final third after his side's Carabao Cup second-round loss to Stoke City yesterday.

A Saido Berahino strike and a freak last-minute own goal from Juninho Bacuna settled the tie in favour of the Championship side, with Wagner's side's unbeaten run stretching to four matches at the start of the campaign.

And the boss believes Town will have to improve going forward if they are to turn around their form.

He said: "We made the changes because we wanted to have fresh legs, to have energy and to take the opportunity to give some players who were out for a very long period, like Erik Durm who made his first game after 13 months today or Danny Williams who made his first game after five months, the opportunity to play in a competitive game against a very good opponent.

"We have known that everybody who is able to compete against Stoke City in the cup is able to compete in the Premier League.

"As often in these games, we have seen some good individual performances today and some less good individual performances.

"In general it is disappointing to be out of this competition.

"The players invested so much, had a great work ethic and had shown the speed and the energy which we wanted to show, but we made so many easy mistakes in ball possession.

"The quality in the final third today wasn't there and this means we were never able to create clear cut chances because the last pass or the pass before the last pass was not good enough.

"The goalkeeper only has to use his hands once and our goalkeeper had the best chance in stoppage time.

"I think this speaks for itself.

"I have no complaints and I will always back my group as long as they work and fight like they have done today, if the effort and attitude is there, but we have to be honest that the quality, at the minute, in the final third is not there.

"This is what we have to improve.

"We have known this and we made clear beforehand that we go for talent and for potential in our recruitment which we, without a shadow of a doubt have, but we have to improve this quality and talent as quick as we can."