Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner has revealed the Terriers' strategy in the Premier League transfer market.

The boss admitted Town cannot compete with other clubs in the transfer window due to the gulf in financial power, meaning the Terriers were restricted in terms of the players they were able to sign.

Wagner told Sky Sports it was "impossible to sign proven British Premier League players" because of the price tags that go hand-in-hand with home-grown talent, forcing Town to look at alternative markets.

The Terriers brought in six new faces this summer, welcoming Ramadan Sobhi, Adama Diakhaby, Ben Hamer, Erik Durm, Juninho Bacuna and loanee Isaac Mbenza to the John Smith's Stadium.

In addition, last season's loan stars Florent Hadergjonaj, Jonas Lossl and Terence Kongolo were made permanent squad members, with the latter becoming Town's record arrival this summer.

When asked about Town's transfer dealings, Wagner replied: "We are not a typical Premier League club, so we had to shop in different shops to other Premier League clubs."

He added: "Everyone can see that we went for young, talented players under the age of 24 or free transfers where we didn't have to pay a fee for them.

"We have tried to strengthen our offensive line with speed and you can see from their ages that we have signed a lot of potential talent.

"We see a lot of value in the players that we signed.

"We have players who have shown their quality, not necessarily in the Premier League, but in good divisions such as France.

"We want to give them the platform to show what they are capable of here with us.

"All of them are good characters, first and foremost, who are very hungry to show that they can compete in the Premier League."