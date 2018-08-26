Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner was adamant that he was not frustrated with the Terriers' goalless draw against Cardiff City.

Town dominated large swathes of the game against Neil Warnock's side, but could not find the breakthrough goal despite racking up 72 per cent of possession in the first half against the Bluebirds.

But after the interval Jonathan Hogg saw red for an apparent headbutt on Cardiff midfielder Harry Arter, forcing Town on to the back foot and allowing the Welsh side to pour forward in the final minutes of the match.

But Cardiff too could not find a winner, and Wagner was pleased that his side showed their 'Terrier spirit' and held on for their first point of the Premier League campaign.

When asked whether he was frustrated by the result, Wagner said: "I would not say my emotion is frustration, I would say that we have seen a lot of the Terrier spirit today.

"We have seen two completely different not halves, but the first 60 minutes where the boys controlled the game.

"They tried to create opportunities on the wings with speed and runs in behind without the final end product in the box, but we dominated the game and limited them to more or less nothing because we found such a good position behind the ball that they never had a chance for a counter attack.

"Then after the incident with Hoggy it was a completely different game and it was all about defending.

"This is what the players have done well as well with two clear-cut chances that we gave away, but this happens in the Premier League.

"So in the end I would say it is a good point because we played for 30 minutes with an underload.

"The players have shown what it is all about and this is to fight and to really try to keep the clean sheet which is what they did.

"This is why I can say it was a good point."