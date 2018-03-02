Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner insists the clash with Tottenham Hotspur is not a ‘free hit’ for Huddersfield Town.

Fans and some pundits have suggested Wagner should write off matches against the Premier League’s top six and concentrate on beating those clubs in the bottom reaches.

But the canny German head coach will have none of it as he returns to the scene of Huddersfield Town’s greatest recent triumph – Wembley Stadium – with a positive and purposeful gameplan.

“This is not a bonus, this is a Premier League game where we are looking to get a point or maybe three,” said Wagner, who has Chris Lowe (ankle) back in training and Phil Billing returning from the illness which kept him out of the victory at West Bromwich Albion.

“I said at the beginning of the season that in our fight for survival we have to collect some points against the top six over the season.

“We have three at the moment (from the win over Manchester United in October) and we have to collect more.

“We can’t say that in these 12 matches we will collect zero – then the task would be unbelievably difficult to stay up.

“We will try to collect more than the three we have so far (against the top six) and we have another opportunity on Saturday.”