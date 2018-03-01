Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner revealed his ambitions for Huddersfield Town to develop as a Premier League club – with a snow shovel to the fore!

Staff from every department of the club have gathered over the past few days to clear pitches of snow at PPG Canalside so that training could take place.

The head coach has, therefore, been happy enough with the build-up to tackling Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley, but he believes things can be much better when the weather turns bad and Town must prove they are up to the mark.

“To be totally honest, at the end of the day we were able to do everything we wanted to do, but there was a lot of work to do so I would like to praise and to thank everybody who helped,” said Wagner of the clear-up operation.

“All the departments of the football club helped to prepare the pitch so the players were able to follow the training programme they had.

“This has shown how tight and how together this club is. When we need each other, everybody is here and helps – even if this shows we are far away from a proper Premier League club.

“To be prepared for the circumstance if something extra-ordinary happens - we have to work on it to make things possible and to follow our training programme.

“At the end we were able to do it, but only because of all the support of every single employee here.

“Different departments came together to prepare the pitch and this will probably be the case again tomorrow (Friday).”

Wagner smiled when suggesting things are much better organised against the weather in Germany, but he added; “It shows the togetherness and spirit of the football club.

“It’s not just a difficult circumstance for the groundsman but the press department, the medical, the fitness, the analysis and the supporters from the stadium who came and helped – this was something extra-ordinary.

“A Premier League club has to be better prepared to deal with this than having departments coming out and doing what they’ve done, but it shows the togetherness which makes Huddersfield Town extra-ordinary.”