Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner was coy over the futures of Michael Hefele, Scott Malone and Collin Quaner after the Terriers claimed victory over FC Bologna in Brixen Im Thale this afternoon.

Steve Mounie won the match for Town with a last-gasp header after Diego Falcinelli had cancelled out Aaron Mooy’s early penalty.

But one talking point came off the pitch, with Hefele, Quaner and Malone left in West Yorkshire to train individually with the injured Danny Williams.

When asked why the trio didn’t travel to Austria, Wagner replied: “At the end, I was not able to guarantee them some game time.

“This is why we decided not to bring them with us because it makes no sense if I am not able to guarantee them game time.

“They work in Huddersfield individually.

“Danny Williams is not ready, but all four - even if Danny is a different case - were not able to be given game time.”

All three have had run outs previously in the pre-season, but with Town welcoming back their World Cup stars after longer breaks, all three have had to make do training back home.

When questioned about their futures, Wagner responded: “We had honest conversations with all three of them, not only last week when we left Huddersfield, but during the off-season and at the beginning of the pre-season as well.

“So far we were able to give them game time in the pre-season matches and time in training as well.

“So we have done our job as good as we were able to do to make them fit, but, as I said, this week I have seen it coming that I am not able to give them game time and we will see what happens when we are back in Huddersfield or until the end of the window.”