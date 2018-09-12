Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Collin Quaner and Abdelhamid Sabiri were among the scorers for Huddersfield Town’s Elite Development team in their 3-1 win against Brentford B.

Mark Hudson’s side went a goal down in the ninth minute but Quaner equalised four minutes later on a day when he got valuable game time.

Midfielder Sabiri made sure Town were leading at the break with a goal on 28 and the scoring was completed by Matty Daly, on his return after injury. He netted 17 minutes from time at the Brentford training ground.

Ryan Schofield and Juninho Bacuna completed the full 90 minutes.

Boss David Wagner can now gather his squad after the international break to prepare for Saturday’s clash with Crystal Palace at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Aaron Mooy has been away with Australia to a training camp in Turkey.

Three members of Wagner’s squad featured in the final round of international fixtures – the Under 21 Euro qualifiers.

Jon Stankovic, Philip Billing and Isaac Mbenza were all called-up for their respective Under 21 sides to help their nations qualify for the Championships.

Stankovic, once again, was the first, playing the full 90 minutes as his country Slovenia’s Under 21 side beat Kazakhstan 2-1.

That was his 15th cap for his country and the win moved Slovenia four points ahead of third-placed Kazakhstan.

Billing earned a further Denmark Under-21 cap in another European Championship qualifier, this time against Lithuania, which the Danes won 2-0.

That was his seventh cap at Under 21 level for his country as he came off the bench in the 62nd minute.

The Young Danes now top their Euro 2019 qualifying group, one point ahead of second placed Poland.

Summer signing Mbenza also played a full 90 minutes as the Belgium Under 21 side defeated Hungary 3-0.

That extended Belgium’s winning run to seven matches in qualifying.

Centre-back Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen earned his 16th cap for Denmark as he started in a 2-0 win over Wales in the UEFA Nations League on Saturday.

Town teammate Jonas Lossl was an unused substitute.

That was the Danes’ first match of Group B4 and now they currently sit top ahead of Wales on goal difference – Republic of Ireland are the other side in the league.

Steve Mounie earned his eighth cap for Benin in an African Cup of Nations qualifier against Togo on Saturday.

The Squirrels drew 0-0 with Togo and currently sit second in the group, behind Algeria on goal difference.

Egypt hosted Niger in Cairo on Saturday in an African Cup of Nations qualifier, winning 6-0.

Ramadan Sobhi was called up to the squad but withdrew due to his recent knee injury.