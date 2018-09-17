Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner is hopeful he will have both Erik Durm and Terence Kongolo at his disposal for the Terriers' trip to Leicester City this weekend.

Town were without the 2014 World Cup winner for the 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace on Saturday, with the head coach revealing Durm had picked up a knock to his back during a training session on Friday.

Wagner also mentioned an injury suffered by Dutch defender Kongolo during the clash with the Eagles, but he expects both men to be ready to train ahead of the Premier League match against the Foxes on Saturday (3pm KO).

After the Palace defeat, Wagner told HTTV : "Terence got a knock early in the first half, but he was able to finish the game. I think he will be fine.

"Erik Durm unfortunately got a knock on his back yesterday [Friday] in the last training session, which is why he was not able to be in the squad but it looks like it isn't serious.

"Hopefully he will be back at the beginning of the next week for training as well.

"So injury-wise we are in a good situation and we will prepare the team for the next game and we look forward to it."