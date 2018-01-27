Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner bemoaned mistakes at both ends of the pitch for Huddersfield Town’s 1-1 draw with Birmingham City in the FA Cup fourth round.

After watching Steve Mounie’s headed first-half goal wiped out by Lukas Jutkiewicz in the second half, Wagner said: “It isn’t the result we wanted and it isn’t the result I think we deserved.

“We missed our clear-cut chances which we had - a few of them - and we made two individual mistakes before we conceded the first goal as well.

“This means too many mistakes in the offence and too many mistakes in the defence and it’s difficult to win.

“So we only have a draw and a re-match, nothing that we wanted to have. But we will try in the re-match to come to the next round.”

The replay is set for Tuesday, February 6, by which time Town will have hosted Liverpool at home in the Premier League and visited Manchester United.

Wagner added: “I think there were a lot of positives in our game, individually some negatives as well, like always in a match and this is what we have to accept.

“Some people perform better than others, this is the nature of the game, but I think Flo Hadergjonaj, our right back, has done it well, like Collin Quaner and Steve Mounie, who scored a great header and worked his socks off, as did Hamed Sabiri and Terence Kongolo as well.

“So we have some alternatives and this is why I’m not so worried about the re-match, because we have at the minute a very big, healthy squad.and everybody is hungry for minutes.

“The performance, from my point of view, especially offensively, was okay. We struggled after we conceded the first goal, we were a little bit nervous for 10 or 15 minutes, but then we reacted well.

“Then we had our clear-cut chances, the last one in stoppage time which we unfortunately haven’t used, and so it was a draw.”

Wagner is waiting for fitness updates on midfielder Danny Williams (back) and defender Terence Kongolo (leg).

He believes both could be struggling to make Tuesday’s clash with Liverpool but they are not serious injuries.