Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner has revealed that Juninho Bacuna and Erik Durm will both be back in full training when the Terriers head to Austria this weekend.

Dutch youngster Bacuna picked up an injury in the pre-season match against Bury and has not featured since for Town, while World Cup-winner Durm has been battling back from injury since before he joined the Terriers.

But the boss has confirmed that both will return to training in Kirchberg next week, although Durm may not be involved in every session with his team mates.

Wagner also revealed that Jonas Lossl and Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen could get some game time in the Terriers' second pre-season trip.

When asked when Bacuna would be back in action for Town, Wagner said: "It looks like he will be back in full training with the group when we go to Austria at the weekend."

He added: "It is the same with Zanka and Lossl.

"They trained with us yesterday a little bit and they will be in full training with the group tomorrow and then in Austria I think they will get some minutes.

"This is the same for Erik Durm.

"At the minute it looks like he will be in full training in Austria.

"Maybe not in every single training session because we know we still have to be very careful with him - we knew this when we signed him.

"But he will be able to train with the group, even it if is not for every session."