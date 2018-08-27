Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner hopes Ramadan Sobhi will be available for selection as the Terriers take on the Egyptian's former side Stoke City in the second round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

The winger had been sidelined with a knock for Town's Premier League match against Cardiff City at the weekend, but the boss believes the 21-year-old should be able to return against the Potters.

Ramadan signed for Town from Stoke over the summer, with Tom Ince heading the other way as both sides looked to strengthen ahead of the 2018/19 campaign.

Ince is unlikely to feature at the bet365 Stadium due to a hamstring injury, but Ramadan could well feature against his former employers.

On the prospect of the Terriers' new signing playing against Stoke, Wagner said: "We are in a wonderful position injury-wise.

"We had 23 players in training yesterday [Friday], with everybody healthy and everybody fit then Ramadan unfortunately got the knock and was not available for the match against Cardiff.

"But hopefully he can be in competition for the Tuesday squad and this means we can see who looks fresh after this very, very hard game against Cardiff where we played more than 30 minutes with an underload.

"But on the other side it is very important for me to see a lot of players in a competitive match as well to give them an opportunity to show how good they are and this is what we have always done.

"When we have had three games in a week we have used rotation if necessary and if possible and maybe we will do this in the next two games as well.

"We will see how everyone looks on Monday and then we will make the final decision on Tuesday."

On the clash itself, the head coach added: "It's a competitive football match and we would like to win it and go into the next round.

"The only difference is that it is a different competition.

"We can play and be focused on another competition in which we would like to be successful.

"On Tuesday night this is one of the most difficult draws which you can face because, apart from the Premier League clubs and the south side of the draw, this is the strongest opponent which we will face.

"But this does not change that we will try everything to go into the next round because this is a competition we like to be at our best in as well."