Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner hailed his side's 4-1 victory over AFC Bournemouth as one of the best of the season.

Town secured their first points of 2018 and a first Premier League win since mid-December thanks to Alex Pritchard's first goal for the club, Steve Mounie's double and Rajiv van La Parra's stoppage-time penalty.

It halted the Terriers five-game losing run in style, moving the side out of the relegation zone in the process.

“It was a fantastic performance and I am delighted for everyone who supports Huddersfield Town as well as all the players,” David Wagner said.

“This performance and result helps to lift everyone after a difficult period.

“If you think the players have played 120 minutes on Tuesday and are facing a Bournemouth side on a fantastic run then it makes it an even bigger win.

“This was without doubt one of the performances of the season for me.

"We said before the game this is massive for us and that after Old Trafford we had the difficult fixtures behind us.

"Now it's time to build up momentum against opponents which are in front of us, against whom we are more competitive.

"But it's one thing to speak about it and another thing - and this shows character - to do it and the players have done that."

Last week's 2-0 defeat at Manchester United had plunged Town into the bottom three for the first time and Wagner was delighted with his players' response.

"We've seen some fantastic individual performances from some of our players and collectively we attacked very well," he added.

Pritchard marked just his second start for the Terriers and first at the John Smith's Stadium following his switch from Norwich City for a reported £12m last month with an eye-catching display.

"He was a handful. His link-up play was very good. He played fantastic.

"He worked defensively very intelligently. He is a talent and this is why we signed him."

Wagner was also delighted with Mounie's contribution and joked van La Parra had denied him his hat-trick after deciding he would take the late penalty.

"Steve worked very well with Pritchard as the first defender. It was an outstanding performance," Wagner added.

"He didn't score his hat-trick because Van La Parra had an idea - a good one to be honest - and I'm happy he scored this penalty, even if I think Steve probably expects an assist in future, because he stole his hat-trick!"

Wagner confirmed Aaron Mooy had not suffered a serious knee injury after being carried from the field on a stretcher in the second half, but had required stitches in a cut.