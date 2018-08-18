Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner admits he ha no qualms with parking the bus if a defensive system allows the Terriers to pick up points in the Premier League.

Town take on champions Manchester City this weekend and will be hoping to replicate their performance at the Etihad Stadium last season, which ended in an impressive goalless draw for the Terriers.

Wagner's men were the only side to stop City scoring at home in the league last year and the boss admits he is not averse to parking the bus should it bring his team the most points possible.

When asked whether he feels disrespected when pundits accuse Town of parking the bus, Wagner said: "I don’t feel any disrespect. After three years since being here, everybody knows what we have done.

"Everybody knows what we are capable of and what we are not capable of.

"It is their job but, to be totally honest, how different teams and different managers collect their points, I don’t think anybody should care.

"If it means we collect points if we park the bus, let’s do it. If it means we have to do it in a different manner, then we do it in a different manner.

"There is not one truth in football. The most important thing is that you find the best solution for your team, for the match which is in front of you."

This weekend's solution looks likely to be a resolute defensive display, with Town coming up against last year's record-breaking Premier League victors.

The Citizens netted 107 goals on their way to the title last year and racked up 100 points for the first time in Premier League history.

When asked whether it would be naive for Town to play free-flowing football against Pep Guardiola's men, Wagner replied: "This is not naive, but it is unrealistic.

"If we like to play ball possession against teams like Manchester City and Chelsea, they have their own idea and they have some qualities as well.

"If they will not allow you to play ball possession, they will not allow you.

"Then you have to find a solution to maybe play from the transition, if it makes sense.

"This is why you can’t dictate different clubs and different teams, with different individuals and different qualities in the group.

"Even if we would like to do it and have the idea before the game to do it, if a team like Manchester City or Chelsea will not allow you to do it, they will not allow you.

"You have to find another way and, as I said, I think the players found a great balance between pressing high and defending deep against Chelsea last week.

"When we played City here last season when we lost 2-1, we played in a deep block. We parked the bus, but without success.

"When we played them away, at the end of last season, there were some situations where we wanted to press them high as well, but you have to respect their quality.

"If you press them high, they can pop through, so you have to make some correct decisions. If you like to press a team like City high, they have the quality to beat your pressure.

"So this is very exciting and interesting to prepare your team to play City, because they are the best.

"They have so many different options in so many different scenarios. This is very, very good what Pep has created there.

"It’s not a big difference to what they have done last season, so we are prepared for what is in front of us. But it doesn't mean I know the result."