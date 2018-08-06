Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner is pleased with the versatility his Huddersfield Town squad have shown in pre-season, with his defensive unit able to play as both a four and a five.

The Terriers lined up with five at the back against Chelsea in their penultimate match last year, eventually clinching a point and Premier League survival against the Blues.

Wagner had opted for the same formation in the previous clash against Manchester City, which also produced a point for Town, but against the teams around them, the head coach chose to play a flat back four.

And it seems the boss will continue to chop and change the formation this year in the Premier League.

When asked what we can read in to his changing of formations during the pre-season, Wagner said: “You can read that we are able to do both in a good way, like we have done last season.

“This is how we will continue.

“We can vary it and we can react to different oppositions if necessary.

“The players have done it in the past and they have done it in a good manner as well.”

The boss has also been pleased at the other end of the pitch, with Steve Mounie and Laurent Depoitre netting three and two goals respectively this pre-season.

On his forward options, Wagner said: “We have two fantastic strikers for a football club like us in Laurent Depoitre and Steve Mounie.

“And we will need both like we needed both last season.

“They have both had a very good pre-season like the majority of the players, so at the minute it is important to have the feeling that your strikers will score.

“This is exactly what we have.”