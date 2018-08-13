Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner illustrated the incredibly fierce competition for places at Huddersfield Town this season by pointing to the situation of Elias Kachunga .

The popular 26-year-old German, who plays internationally for DR Congo, has featured for the head coach during pre-season but was not included in the matchday 18 against Chelsea .

Kachunga suffered a knee injury against Watford in December, keeping him out for three months of the Terriers’ 2017-18 season.

He returned as a substitute in the home defeat by Crystal Palace in March and then, in his next match at Newcastle , made the starting line-up but bore the brunt of a strong Kenedy challenge after 56 minutes and was forced out again for the rest of the season.

Kachunga has been working his way back to fitness and is doing well, but Wagner explained it was too early for him to be considered against Chelsea - especially with so much competition for shirts in the new-look Premier League squad.

“We were very happy that Kacha was, more or less, able to have a complete, full pre-season – we hadn’t expected he has been able to train with us more or less the whole period,” said Wagner.

“But, to be totally honest, this is part of the competition.

“We were able to see he was out for, more or less, half a year and he isn’t on his best form – but he can’t be after he was out such a long period.

“We will try and support him and help him to come on form as soon as possible and this is the nature of progression – the competition gets bigger and stronger.

“You have to be there every single week and every single training session – this is why we select the squad and why we select the starting XI.

“At the end, though, everyone has the chance to get qualified for the starting XI or for the squad and this is, for sure, a little bit different this season.

“Everyone knows they are not untouchable, but I know the guys will fight and work for their shirt.”