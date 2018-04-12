Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner wants Huddersfield Town fans to create a best ever atmosphere at the John Smith’s Stadium against Watford.

Victory would take Town to within touching distance of Premier League survival and the importance of the game is not lost on the head coach, who confirmed Jonathan Hogg is fit.

Town are already four points above the drop zone with five matches to play, and a win would put them in a strong position ahead of Everton’s visit in a fortnight.

“I am very excited for the game on Saturday,” said Wagner, whose side are looking for a first top-flight win in six outings since the 2-1 success at West Bromwich Albion.

“We have five important games to go, but we have to take it game by game.

“Our next one is in front of our home crowd. Our supporters have to be there and on their best. I’m sure they will play their part.

“The game will be a big occasion, I’m sure it’ll be a great atmosphere and we are aware we can make a very big step on Saturday.

“The promotion last season was an unbelievable achievement. Now we are only a few steps away to secure a second consecutive season in the Premier League; it’s unbelievable but it isn’t done and we are focused on our next game.

“We want to win this football match, we want to perform at our best and we will need the supporters to be there like we’ve never been before; that’s the atmosphere we need in our stadium.”

Town, of course, won 4-1 at Watford back in December, when Elias Kachunga, Aaron Mooy (2) and Laurent Depoitre were on target and key midfielder Hogg was sent off after just 61 minutes.

“You can take small margins from the Watford match earlier this season but they have a new system and a new head coach, so this game is in the past,” remarked the boss.

“We will try everything to play and fight on our highest level.

“Promotion was a fairy tale but if we stay up this is bigger, that’s why I said it’s a miracle.

“The players know they can write another unbelievable chapter in Huddersfield Town’s history, something no-one at this club has done for years.

“We have the spirit, atmosphere and togetherness in the dressing room to be competitive; this is what gives me the confidence that we will get the points we need to survive.

“We know we have to fight, we know we are in the fight – this is what we expected and what we do.

“So far the players have done this fantastically.

“Now it’s about seeing the chance and investing everything to get the job done.”